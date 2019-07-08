CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Normal hospital operations have resumed at Corpus Christi Medical Center-Doctor's Regional Hospital and trauma cases are now being accepted at both their Bay Area and Doctor's Regional hospitals.

It was just last week when hospital administrators began diverting some surgical procedures from Doctor's Regional Hospital to Bay Area Hospital due to a survey indicating a need for upgrades to certain functions in support of their operating rooms.

According to Lisa Robertson, a spokesperson for Corpus Christi Medical Center, upgrades will be complete soon and operations are back to normal.

