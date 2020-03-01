CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three former Nueces county jailers who were arrested over actions that took place around the time of an inmate's death were in court this morning.

William Fielder, Richard Culp, and Javier Zapata, Jr. appeared before Judge Sandra Watts in the 117th District Court on Friday, January 03.

The three were indicted in October after being implicated in actions that took place around the time of inmate, David Johnson's death at the Nueces County Jail.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, Johnson, 49, died of acute bronchopneumonia on Dec. 15, 2018.

All three men have been charged with official oppression and tampering with government records.

Zapata is facing an additional charge of invasive visual recording.

Judge Watts set Fielder and Culp's trial date for March 17 and Javier Zapata, Jr.'s date on March 24.

3News will keep you updated with any new details into this investigation.

