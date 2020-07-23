x
Truck drives off Crosstown Expressway, crashes into house

The residents were home at the time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from anyone inside.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 10:30 on Wednesday evening, the driver of truck claimed he fell asleep behind the wheel before driving off the Crosstown Expressway and crashing his truck into a home on Craig Street.

In addition to the crash, the truck tore down the left side of a fence from one home and knocked down a fire hydrant. A metal pole struck the front windshield of the truck and was inches away from hitting the driver's right shoulder. 

Credit: 3News

A man in his 40s was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. 

