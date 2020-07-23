Truck drives off Crosstown Expressway, crashes into house

The residents were home at the time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from anyone inside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 10:30 on Wednesday evening, the driver of truck claimed he fell asleep behind the wheel before driving off the Crosstown Expressway and crashing his truck into a home on Craig Street.

In addition to the crash, the truck tore down the left side of a fence from one home and knocked down a fire hydrant. A metal pole struck the front windshield of the truck and was inches away from hitting the driver's right shoulder.

The residents were home at the time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from anyone inside.

A man in his 40s was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

