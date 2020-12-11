Two Beeville ISD campuses close, move to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

Moreno Junior High and A.C. Jones High School are transitioning to remote learning until November 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus surge in the coastal bend being felt in Beeville as the school district there has closed two of its biggest schools due to COVID-19 concerns.

Moreno Junior High along with A.C Jones High School are transitioning to remote learning for next week and resume in person learning on Monday, November 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

Friday, November 13 has also been designated as a teacher workday allowing instructors to prepare for the online transition. Students can use the time to make up missing assignments.