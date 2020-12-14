Two men arrested after Kingsville Police find multiple items of contraband during traffic stop

Some of the items discovered were a loaded 9mm handgun, 2 bags with marijuana and THC oil cartridges.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police Department found multiple items of contraband during traffic stop on December 2. Kingsville Police Department’s Street Level Operations Team Supervisor, Lt. Daniel Gonzalez conducted a lawful traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police say during the traffic stop, Lt. Gonzalez detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were two adult males, one adult female and an infant. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Lt. Gonzalez located the following items of contraband:



Loaded 9mm handgun.

Psilocybin Mushrooms.

Two bags with Marijuana.

One Marijuana cigarettes.

Two THC oil cartridges.

The men in the vehicle were identified as Andy Antonio Rivera a 24-year-old male and Gaston Gutierrez a 23-year-old male. Both men took ownership of the contraband located in the vehicle.



Gaston was booked into the Kleberg County Jail and charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram, and Possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces less than 4 ounces.



Andy Rivera was booked into the Kleberg County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram and Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.



Both men are residents of San Benito, Texas. The female passenger and infant child were released from the scene with no pending criminal charges.



Anyone with information about drug smuggling/distribution or any other crimes taking place, are encouraged to contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-593-8842 or the Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636).

