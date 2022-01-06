Vigil to be held for Ray High School students involved in Tuesday's fatal car accident

The vigil will be held Thursday night at Heritage Park at 7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vigil will be held to honor the Ray High School students involved in a rollover accident after leaving graduation rehearsal on Tuesday.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that in times of hardship, coming together as a community can make all the difference.

"Pray. Pray for our families. Pray for those students, for their eternal rest. Pray for all of the kids, their friends, their families, and so its just a very difficult difficult week right now," Guajardo said. "Between celebrating graduation and then mourning the loss of such young lives so early."

The vigil will be held Thursday night at Heritage Park at 7 p.m.

