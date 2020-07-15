Temporary Beach Curfew for all beaches in Nueces County until August 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highlights
- Vehicular access to Nueces County beaches is being restricted for beach and park entrances beginning Thursday, July 16 until Saturday, August 1. Pedestrian access will be permitted.
- Mayor Joe McComb said the restrictions include golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.
