Water boil advisory for the City of Portland as crews repair water main break

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland is asking residents to boil their water before consumption as crews are repairing a water main break, city leaders announced via Facebook on Friday.

Residents are advised to boil their water for two minutes before using it to cook, drink, wash hands, face or brush teeth.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," city leaders wrote in a news release.

The City said it will be updating the public when the water boil is lifted.

