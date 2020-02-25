CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead, and two young children seriously injured after a car flipped off the Crosstown Expressway overpass and landed on the frontage road below late Monday night.

The accident happened near the Horne Road exit around 11:15 p.m. Witnesses told police the car drove off the freeway and landed on it's roof top, narrowly missing a car stopped at the red light on Horne.

"When I looked back, all I could hear was a boom and I looked and it was that car that flew right off the freeway," said Christal Garza who was inside that car stopped at the red light.

Police say a woman in her 20's was driving the car with two young children in the back seat. Both children were in car seats. A man, also in his 20's, was also in the vehicle.

Those who witnessed the accident helped get the two children trapped in the back seat out of the vehicle as they waited for first responders to arrive.

"I get in there and I get the baby loose and I pull it out and that guy comes back and grabs the baby and puts him, I don't know where. And I was trying to get that other baby loose, but it was stuck, so I couldn't get it out and then I don't know after that, it was just crazy," said Yvette Bordayo, who drove past the accident and stopped to help.

Bordayo says when firefighters arrived they were able to get the second child out. Both children were rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital with serious injuries. Police say the woman died at the scene.

Police say the man was also rushed to a local hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

