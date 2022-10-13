US Army veteran Terrance C. Agpawa to receive military honors in unaccompanied burial

Vietnam War veteran Terrance C. Agpawa will receive a full military burial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is invited to attend the military burial of US Army veteran Terrance C. Agpawa on Oct. 18 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Agpawa served as a specialist (E-4) in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1964-1966.

During his enlistment, Specialist Agpawa earned the Rifle Expert badge and Good Conduct Medal.

The Nueces County Veterans Services and the Veterans Cemetery honor guard will attend the event to lay Agpawa to rest with full military honors.