x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military Matters

US Army veteran Terrance C. Agpawa to receive military honors in unaccompanied burial

Vietnam War veteran Terrance C. Agpawa will receive a full military burial

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is invited to attend the military burial of US Army veteran Terrance C. Agpawa on Oct. 18 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. 

Agpawa served as a specialist (E-4) in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1964-1966.

During his enlistment, Specialist Agpawa earned the Rifle Expert badge and Good Conduct Medal.

The Nueces County Veterans Services and the Veterans Cemetery honor guard will attend the event to lay Agpawa to rest with full military honors.

Services will begin Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out