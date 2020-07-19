Local mom to transform home into online learning center

Trisha Whitehurst, a licensed teacher, prepared her home to become a learning place for students who are choosing to do online instead of in-person.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As coronavirus cases have continued to increase in the Coastal Bend, more parents shared their concern about sending their kids back to school.

One local mom said she is taking take the steps necessary to help guide and instruct students through their online learning.

Trisha Whitehurst, a licensed teacher, prepared her home to become a learning place for students who are choosing to do online instead of in-person.

She has a handbook and enrollment forms for parents.

Whitehurst said, with such a high demand recently, she hope's she can get the required licensing soon.

"I'm not offering a curriculum," Whitehurst said. "I'm just trying to invite your students into my home as a teacher myself and walk them through this online instruction that the public school teachers are giving your students. Because a lot of the families are really overwhelmed and, not only that, but they have jobs."

Whitehurst said she planned start the home-program for the fall but a few road bumps came up.

So she's planning on becoming a licensed facility before the spring.

