New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard

The new campus has a school zone along Kostoryz Road, but many are wondering why Saratoga was left out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some are wondering why there is no school zone designated on Saratoga Boulevard in front of the new Mary Carroll High School.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni explained it has to do with who is responsible for the road.

“The City doesn’t control Saratoga," Zanoni said. "It’s a state road and we rely on the state to place school flashing beacons or school zones on state facilities.”

Zanoni said the City of Corpus Christi is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to determine the next steps for that stretch of Saratoga Boulevard without a school zone. The City is responsible for the school zone on Kostoryz Road, which is already there.

“We want to have a strong working relationship with our partners, so we've notified them," Zanoni said. "We've told them that, 'Hey, the school's going to open, what's your plan?' We're going to meet with them again to see if we can help move this forward.”

While there are school zones on Saratoga Boulevard already, they stop in front of the new Mary Carroll High School, raising concerns about students' safety as they walk to school.

“The school zone is in the area for the other schools on that roadway, but it doesn’t exist in front of Carroll right now," said Kirby Warnke, Chief of CCISD Police. "We’re hoping maybe it will in the future. It’s extremely important that we have school zones in front of our campuses.”

Parents in the district said the 45 mph speed limit is dangerous since it does not currently require drivers to slow down in front of the school.

“People are legally able to go 45 when kids are walking home, you know, or walking down Saratoga, which I think is just a hazard,” said Vanessa Salas, whose son attends Mary Carroll High School.

City officials also expect new signs in the area to further the Vision Zero Project -- something City Councilman Ben Molina said helps keep people safe on the road.

“Improved signage that makes drivers more aware that they are entering into a school zone, which is paramount," Molina said. "It’s very important to the public safety of our children and those parents and guardians that are driving their kids to and from school.”

TxDOT told 3NEWS they will meet with City officials Monday to discuss plans for a unified school zone to cover Mary Carroll High School and other private schools on Saratoga Boulevard. The speed limit and times for the school zone are expected to be the same throughout and a timeline for the project should come after the meeting.

