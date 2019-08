PORT ARANSAS, Texas — On Saturday the San Patricio and Nueces County Game Wardens made quite a discovery near Port Aransas.

They found 10 bags of filleted snapper, totaling up to 25 fish, 15 red snappers and 1 kingfish after stopping a boat coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

All of the fish were caught in federal waters, which are closed for snapper fishing.

Those anglers will now be facing federal charges.

