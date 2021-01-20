How the incoming Biden administration could impact lives, finances in the Coastal Bend

President-elect Biden is expected to introduce several bills, including a stimulus relief check, during his first day in office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we get closer to President-elect Joe Biden actually taking office, many are wondering just how the transition could impact them in their daily lives -- especially their financial lives.

"Hopefully the economic plan will roll out I would say on Thursday if not tomorrow," said Jim Lee, an economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"This one is going to have more of a local impact than I would say the first two rounds of stimulus packages that were passed," Lee said.

The stimulus checks are expected to equal out to about $1,400 and would provide some relief for those struggling throughout the pandemic.

"At this point COVID-19 and the economy are one in the same," said Shane Gleason, assistant professor of political science at TAMUCC. "The economy can't fully take off until COVID-19 is under control."

Gleason said Biden also will be proposing additional support for the vaccine rollout, which would mean those in the Coastal Bend could begin seeing more in the coming weeks.

"It includes money for state and local governments to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution," Gleason said. "Also money for contact tracing."

It doesn't stop there. Gleason and Lee say two more topics that are on the table could impact South Texans -- immigration and climate change.

"Biden's immigration plan is basically taking DACA and codifying it into law," Gleason said.

"The proposals that Joe Biden has been making are not favorable to the entire state, which relies so much on oil and gas production," Lee said.

The two proposals are considered more long-term plans that may take some time to get passed.

"It'll be quite different from what we've been experiencing the past four years," Gleason said.

Currently, Gleason said there is uncertainty among DACA recipients, but Biden's proposal would provide more security and an efficient path for them to receive citizenship.

And while Biden may push for more regulation among the oil and gas industry, Gleason said South Texas refinery workers shouldn't worry too much about being without a job.

"Day to day, are the refineries going to be a thing in Corpus Christi? Are they still going to be a main industry here?" Gleason said. "Yes, absolutely they will."

