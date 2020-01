MCALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande Valley sector seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics in less than 48 hours.

On Friday and Saturday, agents seized over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine combined in four separate incidents.

The narcotics have an estimated value of more than $3 million.

Since October, agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have seized a total value of more than $82 million in narcotics.

