PORT ARANSAS, Texas — For PhD candidates at the UT Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, the fish cleaning station is like a treasure chest. Derek Bolser doesn't go in there to filet his catches, he digs through what's left of a fishermen's haul.

As he sorts through fish carcasses, Bolser is able to record biological data. He said by studying the leftovers, they can see trends in the species of fish that live in the surrounding area. Researchers can tell a lot by looking at very little such as reproductive trends, where the fish are migrating and if anything in the water is affecting them.

"You can really get a complete story about what are the fish doing, what's affecting them, and how does it affect the local fisheries; they're so important to Port Aransas," Bolser, a PhD candidate said.

While it may be gross to others, Bolser said it's an easy and free way to collect data. Otherwise, he would have to gather a team to get on a boat and head out to sea to do their research.

