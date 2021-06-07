Hooks hosting food donation station at each Tuesday home game

If you donate, you'll get a $2 voucher off any reserved or field reserved ticket.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a way to donate and make it out to watch some baseball, Circle K and the Corpus Christi Hooks are making it easy for you.

The two have teamed up to help fight hunger across the Coastal Bend.

At each Tuesday home game at Whataburger Field, you'll have the chance to donate non-perishable food items that will directly benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Dates to donate:

July 6

July 13

July 27

August 17

September 7

