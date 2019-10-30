CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ** Editorial note: Video is from the Game 6 watch party. **

Corpus Christi Hooks and Brewster Street Ice House will host the Game 7 watch party for the 2019 MLB World Series.

Game 7 of the World Series featured the Washington Nationals at the Houston Astros.

The watch party begins at 6:30 p.m., and the first pitch of Game 7 is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. The price of admission for the watch party is free.

Brewster Street will have game specials during the watch party, including $7.99 burger & fries and 1/2 Off Karbach Crawford Bock.

The 2019 World Series made history Tuesday with the road team winning all six consecutive games for the World Series.

The Houston Astros look to "Take It Back" when it comes to Commissioner's Trophy after winning the World Series in 2017.

For more information on the Game 7 watch party, click here.

