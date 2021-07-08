Flour Bluff ISD graduate signs to play college baseball

Friends, family, and teammates gathered at the baseball fieldhouse at the Flour Bluff ISD campus in support of Aiden Perez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a big day for Flour Bluff Baseball as they send off one of their players to a division two college in San Antonio.

Perez is a recent graduate of Flour Bluff and is signing his intent to play baseball at St. Mary's University, where he hopes to help the team and make an immediate impact.

“I hope to bring a championship hopefully if we can get there, I know we can they got a strong team this year and I know I can come in and be a dog and try to prove myself and hopefully help the team out in some way,” said Perez.

Perez says in high school he played pitcher and shortstop, but he'll concentrate primarily on pitching while at St. Mary's.

