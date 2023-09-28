Six Robstown middle schoolers earn UCA All-American Cheerleader titles, invited to perform in Magic Kingdom Thanksgiving Parade

Becoming a UCA All-American Cheerleader is an honor only 12% of cheerleaders earn – but even fewer can say that they earned it as a small-town middle schooler.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's cheerleading, and then there's UCA All-American cheerleading.

In order to earn the title of a UCA All-American Cheerleader, an athlete must exhibit superior skills in tumbling, showmanship and leadership. The bar for the honor is stratospheric: only 12% of cheerleaders who make a try for it succeed.

Most schools are proud to have even one cheerleader make the cut.

Imagine how Robstown's Seale Jr. High School felt when their cheer team did it six times over.

Arabella De La Rosa, Jealyssa Garcia, Aryanna Luna, Abigail Gonzalez (Natania Garza and Daniella Cruz not present) and cheer mom Sarah Garcia joined us on Domingo Live to discuss what that All-American honor feels like and all the opportunities that come with it.

Not only does the UCA All-American title showcase the the skill and discipline it took to earn it, it also gives the honoree chances to perform at elite events across the world.

The Seale cheerleaders are already reaping the benefits of their titles: they are invited to perform in the Magic Kingdom's Thanksgiving Parade at Walt Disney World.

The only problem? They need to pay their way to the parade on their own.

According to Sarah Garcia, the girls and their families have hustled for months to raise money for the trip. So far, they've hosted joint yard sales, bake sales, barbecue plate sales and even held raffles on Facebook.

Their biggest fundraising venture yet will be a Prize Bingo event at the Enchanted Elegance Event Center in Robstown on Oct. 8. It will consist of 25 games of Bingo and run from 2-5 p.m.

While the goal is to raise money for the girls' trip, organizers Lorena Montes Luna and Cassi Vallejo have planned for everyone to enjoy the day's spoils.

Several prizes will be given out to participants, with one lucky duck winning home half of the day's earnings (at which point it will be up to them to decide whether they'd like to donate their winnings or not).

On top of Bingo and prizes, the event will also feature a concession stand and door prizes for all in attendance. Tickets for the Prize Bingo cost $20, and each ticket will come with three Bingo cards

Updates on the Prize Bingo can be found on its Facebook event page, and further questions about upcoming fundraising events can be found on Montes Luna's Facebook page.