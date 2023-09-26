Kingsville Middle School Football team takes field in honor of coach Marco Contreras

Among those in the stands, Contreras' family. "He gave everything he could for these students. His death is felt by all of us. He's truly going to be missed."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Football players from Gillett Middle School took to the field Tuesday evening in honor of coach Marco Contreras.

Support has poured in from all over South Texas following Contreras' death last Friday after collapsing before the high school team's game against Tuloso-Midway.

Tuesday night, among those in the stands, was Contreras' wife Victoria, who said she attended the game because she knew it the impact her husband had on those around him.

"I'm just amazed guys, to me he was my world, but to everybody here it's amazing to see how he touched everyone," she said.

The couple's children walking onto the field as honorary captains for the coin toss, and at the front gate, while admission to the game was free.

Tammi Saenz with Harvey Elementary School helped take donations to support the family through their difficult time.

"Means a lot," she said. "Marco's wife, she worked with us doing ticket sales, means a lot to see the community comeback and support."

Gillett Middle School Principal Tanya Williams said Contreras' death was difficult for the entire school.

"He gave everything he could for these students. His death is felt by all of us. He's truly going to be missed," she said.

The team pushing through tragedy, wanting to finish the season strong in honor of their coach. Victoria said it's exactly what Marco would have wanted.

"He was a character, he brought joy to everybody, we had to go on," she said. "And the hardest thing for me I went to work today and not having his call in, 'Babe I'm at lunch just checking on you don't over do it,' just the loving person he was and that is what I'm going to miss, my companion my go to person."

The public can attend a visitation at 6 p.m. Oct. 6, with a remembrance to follow at 7 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.

A final visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. and burial at 3 p.m.

