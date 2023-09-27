Corpus Christi Athletic Club adding new pickleball complex to its facilities

President Tom Deimler says the expansion was necessary in order to keep up with the pickleball craze.

Pickleball continues to encourage people of all ages in the Coastal Bend to try their shot at the game. The Corpus Christi Athletic Club will soon be able to serve more pickleball enthusiasts with its newest expansion.

The president and general manager of the Corpus Christi Athletic Club Tom Deimler said that the addition of a new pickleball complex will allow a unique sense of flexibility and access for club members.

He said the club has seen a big spike in interest in the sport over the last six months and is excited to bring more courts to the community.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America right now. The feedback that we're getting is people just want more. They want more courts. They want to be able to get on more courts and more court time. More clinics. More lessons. More of everything with pickleball," Deimler said.

To meet the demand of the pickleball craze, the Corpus Christi Athletic Club is constructing a dedicated, state of the art pickleball complex as part of their facility expansion.

The complex will hold eight new indoor, air-conditioned pickleball courts. General Manager Tom Deimler said those new courts will make a big difference at the club.

"We have a very active tennis program and really the number of pickleball players and the number of tennis players that we have here, we just don't have enough room for everybody right now so it's time to expand," he said.

The popularity of the sport has even made its way into local schools. CCISD health and P.E. specialist Amy Bull tells 3NEWS that all high schools received pickleball equipment through a grant, and that curriculum writers added pickleball to all of the high school's skill-based lifetime activities P.E. courses.

Deimler said what has made pickle ball grow to what it is, is the fact that it can be enjoyed by all generations.

"Kids that are little, to adults, to grandparents. The whole family can play together. I think that's part of the popularity is that so many people can play, and it really doesn't matter how old or how young you are," he said.

