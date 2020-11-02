CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The next two streets for your consideration are just a stone's throw from each other, and you will find plenty of stones along both roadways -- or at least loose gravel.

Swantner at Indiana features some delicacies that will test your car's limit -- crushed lanes, loose pebbles and rocky roads. Plenty of school bus drivers and workers headed to and from jobs can attest.

Kosar at York features plenty of bumps and dips as well as crushed lanes that weave into intersecting streets. Del Mar College students get a first-hand look at the engineering marvels.

Let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

