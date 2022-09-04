Corpus Christi gets its first Egg Hunt by the Bay!

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the first ever Egg Hunt at the Water's Edge park. It's Saturday from 12 to 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter is here early in the Coastal Bend, and the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department is excited to host its first "Egg Hunt by the Bay"!

The event will feature egg hunts by age group, various games, food trucks, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Everyone is invited to the Water's Edge Park, 602 South Shoreline Boulevard, on Saturday, Apr. 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Egg Hunt Start Times by Age:

Ages 4 and under at 12:15 p.m.

Ages 5 to 8 at 12:45 p.m.

Ages 9 and up at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 361-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.