Corpus Christi gets its first Egg Hunt by the Bay!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter is here early in the Coastal Bend, and the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation department is excited to host its first "Egg Hunt by the Bay"!
The event will feature egg hunts by age group, various games, food trucks, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Everyone is invited to the Water's Edge Park, 602 South Shoreline Boulevard, on Saturday, Apr. 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Egg Hunt Start Times by Age:
- Ages 4 and under at 12:15 p.m.
- Ages 5 to 8 at 12:45 p.m.
- Ages 9 and up at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, you can call 361-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com
