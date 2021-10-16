A sandy day to remember, wrapping up 2021 annual Sandfest

According to Texas Sandfest Board Member Rene Cano, crowds from all over came to be a part of the festivities.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Texas Sandfest in Port Aransas was in full swing today after a minor delay in opening their gates due to high winds.

That didn't stop thousands from making their way out to the competition, which features sand sculptors from across the country.

“We saw a record breaking crowd yesterday,” Cano said. “Today, is kind of the same.”

Cano said Saturday’s delayed start didn't stop visitors from showing out in numbers.

“We didn’t open the gates until 10:30 a.m, but we had a line, and we’re just hoping for a total knockout this year,” Cano said.

The Texas Sandfest is held in Port Aransas each year. It’s a competition that features elaborate sand sculptures, handcrafted from artists around the world.

One particular piece managed to grab the attention of multiple guests this year. A sculpture that depicted the 13 fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and lost their lives in Afghanistan in August.

“Our tribute is to our veterans and first responders who have had a rough couple of years, so we are proud to support them and our military,” Cano said.

For sand sculptor Bruce Peck, this is his first year competing in the master level. He calls his sculpture ‘Parched.’

“It’s an African lady in the desert who is drying up from the heat,” Peck said. “She's praying for rain to come. We had plenty of that a couple of days ago.”

Between the sand sculptures, food, and festive fun, residents were excited just to be outside supporting a good cause.

“Our main goal is to give back to the community, '' Cano said. “It’s a huge event and that's our goal every year, and we succeeded at it.”

