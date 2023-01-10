Corpus Christi Pride Parade & Block Party set for Oct. 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is all about instilling self-love, community and inclusivity among folks of all colors of the rainbow.
So why limit pride to just one month – especially when that month is one of the hottest of the year?
At least, that's the reasoning behind one of the area's favorite autumnal events, the Corpus Christi Pride Parade & Block Party
Robert Kymes of Corpus Christi Pride and the Coastal Bend Pride Center joined us on Domingo Live to fill the public in on the kind of fun they can expect at the Pride Parade & Block Party this Saturday, Oct. 7.
The parade is set to begin at 4 p.m. at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd. and then process down the road to the end of Water's Edge Park, where the event's block party will take place from 5-10 p.m.
The block party itself will feature local vendors and live, family-friendly performances by local musicians and drag performers. The performances will be staged inside of an air-conditioned tent where attendees can comfortably watch each show.
Those interested in participating in the Pride Parade as a volunteer or marcher is welcome to contact the Coastal Bend Pride Center at (361)557-7433 or message them on their social media pages.
Further information and updates on the Pride Parade events can be found on Corpus Christi Pride's official website and social media pages.
