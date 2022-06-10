Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

The Texas Sealife Center is inviting all turtle lovers out to the Island this weekend for their inaugural Sea Turtle Festival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.

This weekend, you can help support their efforts by heading to the Sea Turtle Festival and lacing up your running shoes to participate in the Turtle Trot 5K.

The Turtle Trot 5K is on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Briscoe King Pavilion at Padre Balli Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and race time starts at 8 a.m. There is a $30 registration fee. Click here for more information.

Later in the day, for the first time, the Texas Sealife Center will hold their Sea Turtle Festival at the pavilion. The fun begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, kids activities and vendors- plenty of fun for the whole family.

