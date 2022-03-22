Jazz Fest returns to TAMUK with renowned musician Bob Reynolds

28 middle and high school jazz bands will be featured at the competitions. In addition, concerts and a jazz clinic will be held featuring saxophonist Bob Reynolds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jazz fest is back at Texas A&M University Kingsville! The celebration of music is returning with 28 middle and high school jazz bands from across the state.

The festival is a 2-day event happening Friday and Saturday, and it's going to feature competitions, concerts, and a jazz clinic taught by world-renowned saxophone player, Bob Reynolds.

Having toured with John Mayer, Reynolds was also the winner of multiple Grammy Awards as part of the band Snarky Puppy.

Reynolds will perform with TAMUK Jazz Combo I and TAMUK Jazz Band I at the 54th Annual TAMUK Jazz Festival.

Tickets for the Saturday Evening Concert are $7 per person and are available by calling the School of Music Office at 361-593-2803.

You can find a schedule of events below:

Friday Mar. 25:

3:30 - 6:30: High School/Middle School Jazz Band and Combo Competition

7:00: Concert, Jazz Combo II, Jazz Band III, Jazz Combo I with Bob Reynolds

Saturday, Mar. 26:

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.: High School/Middle School Jazz Band Competition

12:00 - 1:00: Jazz Clinic ft. Bob Reynolds

7:00: Saturday evening Jazz Concert with Bob Reynolds

