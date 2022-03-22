Free health and wellness screenings coming to Corpus Christi

Service will be offered every Wednesday through April, and will consist of Diabetes tests, blood pressure, and BMI indexing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents in need of healthcare resources will soon be able to get free health and wellness screenings at City Hall. The Health District is offering these screenings through their Community Health Clinic.

Beginning Mar. 23, that service will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday throughout April. Once again, these will take place at City Hall at 1201 Leopard St.

Screenings will consist of Diabetes A1C tests, blood pressure and body mass index monitoring, as well as free COVID vaccinations.

The Community Health Clinic also offers low-cost wellness exams that screen for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, thyroid, breast, cervical, and prostate cancer.

As part of these screenings, staff will be giving away a free fitness tracker as a grand prize to one lucky participant who receives a free health screening that day!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.