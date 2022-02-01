Coastal Bend 9-year-old looking to clean up area beaches as her New Year's resolution

“My New Year's resolution is to have collected five to ten pounds of trash and clean up the beach by (2023)," Samantha Ridley said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi celebrated the beginning of 2022 this weekend, and the Russell sisters got to enjoy the last bit of unusually warm weather at the beach to start the new year.

For Ridley, her new year's goal involves sports and a personal mission.

"My New Year's resolution is to make the kids gymnastic team because I think it's a really fun thing to use my time,” Ridley said.

While Ridley is busy preparing to the hit the mat and balance beam, her sister Samantha plans to use her time at the beach doing more than just swimming.

“My New Year's resolution is to have collected five to ten pounds of trash and clean up the beach by (2023)," Samantha said.

And it's all because of recent trip to the beach when she saw something needed to be done.

"So, the other day I was walking on the Corpus Christi beach and then I saw all this trash,” she said. “So, I picked up a bucket and then I filled the bucket entirely up with trash."

Samantha's goal of cleaning up the beach follows similar efforts by Padre Island residents to do so last year. It's an endeavor that some might not expect a 9-year-old girl to embark on. But for her, it's about feeling like she's doing good for her community.

"When I looked back it made me just feel good that it was a clean and nice beach for people to have," Samantha said.

With a goal of five to ten pounds of trash collected from the beaches this year, Samantha will be keeping track of how much she gets with the buckets she uses. And if you see the beaches looking particularly nicer this year, you know who to thank.

