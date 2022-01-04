Highlighting a special child on the first day of Autism Acceptance Month

To celebrate Autism Acceptance Month, we want to highlight a child that is extra dear to our hearts at 3NEWS, Austin Brown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While April used to be Autism Awareness Month, the autistic community is looking to change the conversation. They want to remove the stigmatizing "awareness" language and want it to be known as Autism Acceptance Month.

Acceptance emphasizes that people on the spectrum belong in our communities, schools and workplace.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a complex and lifelong developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of a person's life. In all, one in 44 children nationwide may be diagnosed with autism.

Austin is the son of our First Edition newscast director, Blake Brown and his wife Amber.

Austin was diagnosed with autism about two years ago. He is now four and has been attending speech therapy over the past year. During that time, he went from only being able to communicate a few words to speaking phrases!

Austin is fun-loving and is fascinated with animals, along with whatever his little brother Bentley is up to.

Blake said Austin has a exceptional memory and pays very close attention to detail.

Both Austin's parents said they are extremely proud of him and cannot wait to see what he will accomplish next!