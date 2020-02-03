CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering fare-free rides during the primary elections on Tuesday March 3, 2020.

The "Ride the 'B' to Vote" campaign will provide free transportation for individuals using fixed-route services, B-Line Paratransit for B-Line eligible customers, and on-demand taxi service for rural customers.

There will be no proof of voter registration or identification required to ride for for fee during the times of service.

“CCRTA understands that transportation or financial hardship can be seen as a barrier to voting. We want to remove those obstructions by offering complimentary transportation on March 3rd,” said CCRTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jorge Cruz-Aedo.

B-Line Paratransit services will be available to all riders who are affected by disabilities and are eligible for B-Line Paratransit service. Any eligible individual in need of being transported via B-Line Paratransit, will need to call the “Ride the ‘B’ to Vote” at 361-289-5881, to schedule a pick-up time in advance. Wait times may vary and B-Line Paratransit service will be available for scheduling until 6:00pm on March 3rd. Return trips are available after polling stations have closed. Visit ccrta.org to learn more about B-Line Paratransit rider eligibility.

A special “Ride the ‘B’ to Vote” webpage within CCRTA’s website, www.ccrta.org/vote, includes voting locations with bus routes, and frequently asked questions related to the event.