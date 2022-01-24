Bob Hall Pier virtual town hall happening Monday & Tuesday

The county will be holding information sessions on the Future Bob Hall Pier project, and you can find the information and join link here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday and Tuesday, Commissioner Brent Chesney will be holding a virtual town hall for the future of the Bob Hall Pier. Come join with any thoughts, questions, or suggestions you may have!

The event times are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 24th: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25th: 10:00 a.m.

You can find a link to join at futurebobhallpier.com

An in person town hall meeting will be happening at the same time at the Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.

Feel free to mail your comments to 901 Leopard, Room 303.11, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

Or you can call and email organizers at:

Judge Barbara Canales 361-888-0263 Barbara.Canales@nuecesco.com

Commissioner Brent Chesney 361-888-0268 Brent.Chesney1@nuecesco.com



