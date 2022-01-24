Bob Hall Pier virtual town hall happening Monday & Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday and Tuesday, Commissioner Brent Chesney will be holding a virtual town hall for the future of the Bob Hall Pier. Come join with any thoughts, questions, or suggestions you may have!
The event times are as follows:
- Monday, Jan. 24th: 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 25th: 10:00 a.m.
You can find a link to join at futurebobhallpier.com
An in person town hall meeting will be happening at the same time at the Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.
Feel free to mail your comments to 901 Leopard, Room 303.11, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
Or you can call and email organizers at:
- Judge Barbara Canales
- 361-888-0263
- Barbara.Canales@nuecesco.com
- Commissioner Brent Chesney
- 361-888-0268
- Brent.Chesney1@nuecesco.com
