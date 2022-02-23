JFK Elementary students, staff celebrate Twosday with tutus, two minute dance party

The curriculum for the day was also centered around, you guessed it, the number two.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff over at JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD got into the spirit of the two on Tuesday, 2/22/22, and celebrated the historic day with a two minute dance party!

When the clock struck 2:22 p.m., teachers and kids took to the hallways for a two-minute dance party. Everyone was dressed in specially made shirts and some wore tutus to celebrate the day.

Not only was there a dance party, but the curriculum for the day was also centered around the number two.

"Today, we were so excited to celebrate February 22, 2022. We had all kinds of great activities planned for our students- math, reading, all kinds of fun academic activities," Principal Marcy Davis said. "But the fun thing we did was we wanted to get the kids up and dancing at 2:22."

First graders at the school will graduate in a Threesday year (3/3/33), in 2033.

It will be a day to remember for students and staff alike!

