REFUGE, Texas — A mother in Colorado is thankful to have her son back home after the runaway teen found himself stranded 36-hours away from home in Refugio, Texas.

"I want someone to do the same thing. Picture your kid out there. Someone was willing to lend a hand out instead of hey let them stay on the street, open your heart up," resident Justin McKay said.

The teen had been missing for five days after leaving Colorado with his girlfriend.

On New Year's Day, Justin McKay and Leslie Rhyne heard a knock on their door and found the teen in need of help asking to borrow their phone.

The couple discovered the boy had run away from home and alerted the teen's mother that he was in South Texas and safe.

With the help of the boy's mother, the McKays bought him a Greyhound bus ticket.

"Bus showed up right at 10. Got there, loaded up, and on his way. Called his mom and let her know that he was on his way back home," McKay said.

3News was informed that the teen was reunited with his mother in Colorado Thursday night.

