Holidays

Last minute shopping? Here are the stores that are open Christmas Eve

Several stores are open today for last-minute shoppers!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is Christmas Eve, and there's always that one thing that you forgot at the store.

But, what stores are open today? Here's a list. 

H-E-B

  • H-E-B Stores: Close at 8 p.m.
  • Pharmacy: Close at 5 p.m.
  • Curbside: Close at 7 p.m.

Wal-Mart

  • Closes at 6 p.m.

Target

  • Closes at 8 p.m

Best Buy

  • Open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

La Palmera Mall

  • Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club

  • Open until 6 p.m.

Several other stores may be open on holiday hours. Be sure to call and check before you head out the door.

   

