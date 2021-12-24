Last minute shopping? Here are the stores that are open Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is Christmas Eve, and there's always that one thing that you forgot at the store.
But, what stores are open today? Here's a list.
H-E-B
- H-E-B Stores: Close at 8 p.m.
- Pharmacy: Close at 5 p.m.
- Curbside: Close at 7 p.m.
Wal-Mart
- Closes at 6 p.m.
Target
- Closes at 8 p.m
Best Buy
- Open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
La Palmera Mall
- Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam's Club
- Open until 6 p.m.
Several other stores may be open on holiday hours. Be sure to call and check before you head out the door.
