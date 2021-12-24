Last minute shopping? Here are the stores that are open Christmas Eve

Several stores are open today for last-minute shoppers!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is Christmas Eve, and there's always that one thing that you forgot at the store.

But, what stores are open today? Here's a list.

H-E-B

H-E-B Stores: Close at 8 p.m.

Pharmacy: Close at 5 p.m.

Curbside: Close at 7 p.m.

Wal-Mart

Closes at 6 p.m.

Target

Closes at 8 p.m

Best Buy

Open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

La Palmera Mall

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club

Open until 6 p.m.

Several other stores may be open on holiday hours. Be sure to call and check before you head out the door.