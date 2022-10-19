Geoffrey is back! Toys R Us opens in Corpus Christi Macy's location

The iconic toy brand is back for the holiday season!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those of us looking to revisit our childhoods or introduce the next generation to Geoffrey, Toys "R" Us is finally back!

Though the iconic toy store doesn't have their own standalone stores yet, you can find Geoffrey and his friends in Macy's at La Palmera Mall for the holiday season. You can also shop the store online.

Toys "R" Us officially went out of business in 2018, and while several comeback attempts since have failed to fully reignite the brand, the partnership with Macy's has reportedly seen significant success so far.

Toys "R" Us was founded in 1948 as a baby goods and furniture store in Washington, D.C. called Children's Bargain Town, according to Business Insider. It grew to become the nation’s largest independent toy seller before liquidating all stores in 2018.

TEGNA contributed to this report.

