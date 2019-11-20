CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend economy has been looking good over the past year, according to Corpus Christi Economic Development experts.

Executives with the City's Economic Development Corporation presented council members with the economic numbers.

EDC showed that 3,300 jobs have been added in our area since 2018. The jobless rate is down to 4.1% of the workforce. There are 12 significant projects the EDC is currently working on, and they're valued at more than %19 billion and could bring in another 3,000 jobs.

"The unemployment rate is going down, the thousands of jobs that have been created the economic development that continues to unfold affects every single person in our city. We're very excited about that, and we're very proud," City Councilmember Paulette Guajardo said.

"It is exciting we've got a lot of activity in Corpus Christi and Nueces County, San Patricio County. We're just reaping the benefit of that we've just got to take advantage of it and try and keep the momentum going," Mayor Joe McComb said.

The EDC told City Council that its team is attending conferences in conjunction with the drone program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

EDC is partnering with the Port of Corpus Christi to bring more industry to the area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: