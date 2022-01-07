Direction to Success: Rockport job fair

July 5-8, 2022 Coastal Compass, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, and Goodwill Services of South Texas are coming together to host a Job fair.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — July 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th in Rockport, Texas, Coastal Compass, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, and Goodwill Services of South Texas are coming together to host a job application event.

Those who stop by will have the opportunity to complete a single job application and send it out to their choice of participating employers. The group will be at the Goodwill store in Rockport.

The event is four days long because they want everyone to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

There will be a variety of employers participating, hiring a wide variety of positions. After completing the application, stick around and work on your interview skills with Coastal Compass.

For more information please call: (361) 361-450-8980 or email Coastal Compass here.

