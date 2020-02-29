ANNAVILLE, Texas — Annaville Firefighters said they could hear tiny cries coming from beneath the rubble of a house fire they were attempting to extinguish. After some clearing some of the rubble, they made a surprising discovery. A dog and her pups were trapped under ground.

With hot spots and flames sparking up nearby the firefighters quickly got to work to rescue all of them -- pulling them out one by one.



Marcus Collins, one of firefighters involved in the rescue declared, “I've never in my career had a call like that so it was one of the most genuinely gratifying feels I’ve felt on call and it's ironic because I’m not a big dog person, but helping those dogs out and then bringing them back to the family and if I’m just being frank one of the best feelings I’ve felt on the job"

Miraculously none of those pups were hurt and we were told a couple of the firefighters even took it upon themselves to give them a forever home, adopting some of the pups they saved.

However, a few more of the puppies are still at the Nueces county animal shelter awaiting adoption.