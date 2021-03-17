Mission 911 ready to cover winter storm damages for those with TXU or Ambit Energy

Mission 911 received $35,000 to give back to the community who felt the negative impact of the winter blast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 2021 was a month Texas will never forget. Several lives were lost, and tons of property damage followed. Here in the Coastal Bend, power was out for days for some.

That's why TXU Energy and Ambit Energy reached out to Mission 911 to help families in the Coastal Bend facing financial hardship from last month's freeze.

"We knew that Mission 911 could find the right people inside the community that needed assistance and they can help those costumers break down those barriers and provide them the assistance that they needed coming out of the winter storm," said Kim Campbell, who works for both energy companies.

Tony Reyes with Mission 911 said they received $35,000 to give back to the community who felt the negative impact of the winter blast.

"If you've been affected by the storm, the winter storm, either loss of a job, maybe broken pipes or maybe you lost electricity or you have no way of paying your bill, we'll take care of that," said Reyes.

They said as long as you're able to prove there was a crisis in your home because of the blast, and you're a customer of TXU Energy or Ambit Energy, Mission 911 will cover those expenses.

Campbell said every time there's some type of disaster. they're there.

"When we look at a crisis, that looks different in every single household that's involved and our company has had a legacy of giving back for more than 35 years," said Campbell.

Until the $35,000 is completely given out, Mission 911 is trying to reach as many costumers as possible.

"Hopefully, give them a break and that's what we're here for. We're here to help whatever gap it may be in the community and to make someone safe and healthy," he added.

Reyes said costumers who get the help do not have to pay back a cent.

Here's the number to call to see if you are eligible for this winter relief (361) 882-0911.

