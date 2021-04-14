Salvation Army opens new 'Center of Hope' facility in Corpus Christi

The site will provide social services for low-income and homeless individuals and families at the new 29,000 square foot campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The official ribbon cutting of the Salvation Army's Sara and Dick Rathgeber Center of Hope happened Wednesday at 1804 Buford Street in Corpus Christi. The site will provide social services for low-income and homeless individuals and families at the new 29,000 square foot campus.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was among the many speakers there today, calling the occasion historic and long-awaited.

"This was the field and here we are today and as the Mayor of Corpus Christi, I am so proud to be a partner in this coming to fruition because none of this happens without all of us," Guajardo said.

The Center of Hope includes a family residence wing, veteran's residence wing, a dining room, a children's computer lab and more.

