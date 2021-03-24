A sneak peak of the Salvation Army's new 'Center of Hope' facility in Corpus Christi

The brand new facility at 1804 Buford Street is set to open on April 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whenever there's a disaster or an emergency, the Salvation Army of Corpus Christi has always been there. They've been helping folks at the current facility on Josephine Street on the city's westside for decades.

Next month, the organization will be dedicating a new 29,000 square foot campus. The brand new facility at 1804 Buford Street on the Crosstown Frontage Road is a beehive of activity.

"For eight years, we've been working on this project," Captain Patrick Gessner said.

The dedication of this massive building is set for April 14, so workers are busy with all the finishing touches needed to get the place ready for the big day.

Captain Gessner gave us a quick tour of what he calls a state-of-the-art building. The SA's new Center of Hope is actually modeled after hundreds of similar projects.

This one will include a family residence wing, veteran's residence wing, a children's computer lab, and thanks to H-E-B, a playground.

"This building doesn't happen over night," Captain Gessner said. "It takes an army to come together to sponsor and make a miracle happen."

While the construction on the building is wrapping up, work to pay off the facility is far from done. Right now, it's $800,000 away from being fully funded.

