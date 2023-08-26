Beeville man dead after pulling a knife, reportedly attacking police Saturday

The man crashed through a window to reach police outside, Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville man died after reportedly attacking Beeville Police Department officers with a knife early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of W. Jones Street on Saturday morning after being called because a man was causing banging on doors and a disturbance.

Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr said when they arrived at about 6:33 a.m., they were directed to a home where they found the man inside.

He then crashed through a window to get to them outside, armed with a knife, they said.

Behr said the officers retreated, giving giving the man verbal directions, but when he didn't, they used their Tasers on him.

They weren't effective.

He said the man then came at them with the knife, and that's when they fired their weapons at him.

He was hit, and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The officer was not injured.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, per policy, Behr said.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS has crews on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

