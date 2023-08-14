Bishop High School science teacher, coach dies in single-vehicle accident on FM 70

Cody Perez was 29.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal single-car accident Sunday night left Bishop High School mourning the loss of science teacher and coach Cody Ryan Perez.

Perez was driving west on Farm-to-Market Road 70 at about 11:40 p.m. when his 2017 Honda Civic lost control as he came up to a curve.

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Sgt. Harold 'Rob' Mallory said Monday that Perez's car hit signs on the approach to the curve and veered into the grass and settled in a nearby ditch.

The 29-year-old Kingsville resident was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Mallory said the crash is still being investigated to determine any contributing factors.

Perez's "About Me" page on the Bishop CISD website states that he graduated from Texas A&M University-International as a Bachelor of Science with a focus in kinesiology. He earned his master's degree in education at the University of Texas-Arlington with a focus in education leadership and policy studies.

He taught biology at Bishop High School, as well as food science and advanced plant and soil science.

