Child pornography investigation in Kingsville results in 1 man dead, other arrested with multiple felonies

KPD & CCPD in conjunction with Homeland Security conducted an operation at a residence in Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department assisted the Corpus Christi Police Department in an alleged case involving child pornography.

According to a press release from City of Kingsville officials, CCPD had collected information regarding the location of potential evidence. CCPD in conjunction with Homeland Security conducted an operation at a residence in Kingsville.

Early Thursday morning near the 700 block of E. Ave D, 26-year-old suspect Alejandro Vela barricaded himself in the residence.

As the situation escalated, KPD's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrived. Not long after, Vela took his own life with a firearm.

While the investigation was taking place, 25-year-old Adrian Vela showed up to the residence and was transported to a KPD station. Once he arrived, Vela was arrested for possession of Child Pornography and Indecency with a child sexual contact.

The case remains under investigation. KPD urges anyone with information regarding the case to call 361-592-4636.

