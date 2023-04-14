2 people found dead in street in what Corpus Christi police are calling a murder-suicide

A 33-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were found dead in the street on the 1800 block of Kentucky Derby Dr. Friday morning, officials said

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were found dead in the street near Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown Drives in Corpus Christi in what police believe was a murder-suicide Friday morning.

Corpus Christi police have opened an investigation to figure out exactly what happened.

A call came in to 911 around 4:20 a.m. about shots being heard on the 1800 block of Kentucky Derby Dr. When on their way, officers were told there were two bodies in the street.

A 33-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were found dead in the street when officers arrived.

Officers with the CCPD said the man is the suspect in this crime and said it is being investigated as a case of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 and is available in English, Spanish and over 200 different languages through interpreter services. That number is 800-799-7233.

