The sheriff says this seizure may seem small, but he says getting it off the streets will have a big impact on the community.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Sheriffs Deputies swarmed an apartment complex in Kingsville which resulted in a drug bust this week.

21-year-old old Jacob Reyes-Rivilla was arrested after law officers discovered a cache of weapons in his apartment, along with cash, a large amount of marijuana and a more potent form of the drug called marijuana wax.