Four of six men involved in London Estates murder returning to court, expected to accept plea deals

In 2018, six men entered the home of Arturo and Miriam Lopez, shooting the couple. Four of them will appear in court on Wednesday, expected to take plea deals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, four of the six men accused of killing a husband and wife in the London Estates area will return to court to accept plea deals.

Back in April 2018, a group of men entered the home of Arturo and Miriam Lopez looking to steal from them. These men shot and killed the couple while their son was hiding in another room.

All six men were originally charged with capital murder.

However, Trebor Wheeler, Robert Angel Lopez Jr., and Adrian Olivarez are expected to make plea deals at 10:00 a.m. this morning. Ausencio Acosta Jr. will also accept a plea deal later at 1:30 p.m.

Jordan Gosson, another man accused in this homicide will be taking his case to trial. A date for the trial has not been decided.

Finally, 32-year old Ismael Castillo, the last of the six, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. In addition to this murder, Castillo was also connected to the killing of a 19-year old man.

