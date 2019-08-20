CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happened just before 6 PM at the First Cash Pawn on the 4300 block of Ayers near Gollihar.

Police say a man walked into the store, smashed a display case, and stole some jewelry before running away.

According to authorities, "It's still currently under investigation and we're still piecing together the evidence and trying to follow all our possible leads."

You are asked to call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: